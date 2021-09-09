Venezuelan accused of murdering Guyanese man killed in hail of bullets

Kaieteur News – One of the four men accused of gunning down a Guyanese man and injuring his wife in Venezuela, was reportedly killed when Venezuelan police opened fire on him on Tuesday.

The Guyanese man identified as Rishad Rahim was shot dead around 03:00hrs on Monday while driving out with his wife from his residence located in San Jose de Cacahaul, Sector April 11 Parish, San Felix.

Rahim and his wife were reportedly heading to a gas station to fuel up their vehicle when four men attacked them in what is believed to be a robbery attempt.

He had resisted them and tried to flee but the men opened fire and a bullet struck him to his neck killing him instantly while his wife was injured.

Venezuelan detectives in the district had identified the gunmen as members of a gang called the ‘12 Disciples’.

Kaieteur News was informed yesterday by a Venezuelan Journalist that one of the suspects who had attacked Rahim that morning was identified as ‘El Negro’.

Venezuelan detectives decided to conduct raids in the area and managed to track down the suspect who they believe was the mastermind in the murder of Rahim.

They were successful in locating El Negro but when they tried to arrest him he resisted and began shooting at the Venezuelan lawmen. The detectives returned fire and after a brief gun battle El Negro was dead.

According to reports, the detectives will continue to conduct raids in the area to capture the other three suspects still at large and even dismantle the rest of the ‘12 Disciples’.

According to the Venezuelan journalist, the gang has been terrorising the residents of San Jose de Cacahual by robbing them on the roads and even invading their homes.

Meanwhile, the Representative of the Guyanese Community in Venezuela (RCGV) headed by Mr. Hamraj condemned the murder of Rahim and called for justice on behalf of his family members.

Rahim was described as a devout Muslim who faithfully attended the mosque in his neigbourhood.