Some of dem teachers nah gat behaviour!

Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – No matter wah disagreement yuh gat with yuh Minister, yuh should be civil towards dat person. But some of dem teachers wah bin protesting outside de Ministry of Education nah gat time and place. Some of dem bin daring “Priya fuh come outside and run yuh mouth.”
Priya nah gat to come outside. She gan get she pay at the end of de month. Some of dem teachers wah pampazetting gan gat to go union hall fuh strike relief.
What dem boys see yesterday mek dem boys glad dat none of dem boys grand picknee nah gat to go to public school. If dat is de type of behaviour wha displaying in public, dem boys nah want some of dem teacher go nowhere near dem grand picknee.
Dem boys shocked dat teachers refusing to tek vaccine. Teachers suppose to set de example because nuff ah dem children does look up to dem. But some ah dem teachers know more law and politics dan dem lawyers and politicians.
Dem boys wan remind dem of de unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California wah tek off she mask fuh read to dem schoolchildren in she class. Within days, half de class test positive fuh de coronavirus. And nearly all ah dem was from de front row and second row. So dem nah gat no doubt way dem picknee catch de virus from.
Thank God, dem boys was always a backbencher.
Talk half and try look fuh private school fuh yuh picknee.
