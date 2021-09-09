New 5-Star, 150 rooms Marriott Hotel at Ogle closer to realisation

….as EPA clears venture from EIA requirement

Kaieteur News – The construction of a new, five-star Marriot Hotel and Commercial Complex at Plot VAI, Plantation Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara by Trinuyana Investments Inc., has been exempted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) bringing its construction closer to realisation.

The announcement was made by the EPA recently which cautioned that its exemption status did not in any way; mean that the proposed project was approved by that body.

According to the EPA, it had screened the project’s application for the grant of environmental permit, and had determined it would not significantly affect the environment.

The company will however, be required to prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) ahead of any construction.

According to the project summary for the proposed hotel, Trinuyana Investments Inc., intends to develop a state-of-the-art, internationally branded hotel and commercial complex.

The new facility, AC Marriott Hotel, is a subsidiary of Marriott International, and will be a five-star development managed by Marriott.

According to the details provided, the proposed development will consist of a multi-storey hotel building with associated facilities including retail shops, courtyard and outdoor area, paved parking lots and drive aisles, paved service road, landscaping, paved roads and an access bridge.

The hotel, according to the proposal, will be five stories tall over a footprint of approximately 1,093 square metres (11760 ft2, and will house 150 rooms. Amenities will include kitchen, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room and a reception area. Retail stores are also planned.

According to the summary, the new facility is expected to also boast a courtyard that will be constructed in front of the building and will serve as an entryway to the hotel.

An outdoor area will also be constructed in front of the building, east of the courtyard.

Paved parking lots drive aisles, and site roads are planned north of the building.

Additionally, a total of 114 parking spaces will be provided, while a drop off roundabout will be constructed in front of the courtyard.

The company said too, that a service road will be constructed in the west and south peripheries of the site.

Areas of land are also said to be modified, and new plants, trees arid grass will be planted to enhance the appearance of the facility.

The proposed five-star facility will be sited approximately 2.5 km south of the Atlantic Ocean, and approximately 0.5 km east of the Ogle Airport, and is formerly a sugarcane plantation and consists of 2.61 acres of undeveloped land.

According to the project summary provided, the site is bordered by the Ministry of Presidency facility (former Guyana Sugar Corporation GuySuCo facility) in the south, a drainage canal in the west and other former sugarcane plantations in the north and east.

Trinuyana Investments Inc. is headed by Principal investor, Trinidadian John Aboud.

Back in February last year when the investors had held a sod turning ceremony for the facility, it was explained that Trinuyana Investments Inc. will target business travellers to Guyana, especially those linked to Guyana’s emerging ‘Oil and Gas’ sector, and the creation of the ExxonMobil (Guyana) Headquarters, which will be situated in proximity to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.