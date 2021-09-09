Latest update September 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two of Guyana’s most decorated athletes and Top Badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani are back on the international stage after a few Months in Guyana on Holiday from their University and College where they are on Badminton Scholarships in Canada.

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani display their hardware.

They are both back in Canada after a few events in the local and international arena.
While in Guyana, they Both won the National Badminton tournament, conducted the Shuttle Time programme at two Schools in Linden and two in Berbice, Air Badminton at the University of Guyana and the Nexgen Golf Academy in Georgetown. They also assisted the local players to get their game play to a higher standard.
Priyanna was then selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation to attend a High-Level Camp in Aguascalientes, Mexico August 23-August 31.
Both Narayan and Priyanna then attended their first International tournament to start off their Olympics Dream – Mexican International Challenge 2021 in Aguascalientes, Mexico from September 1-5, where they both played at a very high level and gained higher rankings points leading up to their quest for the 2024 Olympics.
Pan Am Singles Rankings:
Narayan – no.31
Priyanna- no.39
Pan Am Mix Doubles Rankings:
Narayan & Priyanna- no.24
They are now preparing for the ACAC & CCAA Championships in Canada where they both were Finalist at the Provincials and 4th Placed at Nationals.
The Guyana Badminton Association would like to thank the following for making their international appearances a success: Ministry of Youth Culture & Sports – High Level Training in Canada, GOA – High Performance Club in Canada, Mexican International Tournament (Priyanna), New Amsterdam Badminton Club – Mexican International Tournament (Narayan).

 

Sports

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Sep 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Two of Guyana’s most decorated athletes and Top Badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani are back on the international stage after a few Months in Guyana on...
Read More
