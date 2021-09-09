Motorcycle gang goes on robbery spree from Harbour Bridge to Houston

– robbed driver left with bridge toll

By Kellisha Hackett

Kaieteur News – A gang of eight men on four motorcycles went on a robbery spree yesterday from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Two of them – one a 15-year-old – have since been captured by police while the other six remain at large.

Kaieteur News understands that the bandits had attacked commuters at the eastern side of the bridge around 05:00hrs. while they were waiting for a scheduled retraction to be completed. They then continued their robbery spree by robbing a taxi driver, a newspaper vendor and her customer at Houston around 05:15hrs.

According to one of the victims, who were robbed in the vicinity of the bridge, he was waiting to cross the bridge to deliver fish to a customer. “While waiting, I decided to come out of my car to check and make sure the fish was still properly secured in the cooler. While checking the goods I saw a group of motorcyclists ride up the road heading to the bridge and they come back down,” recounted the man.

He said that while heading back to his car he heard the sound of the motorcycle behind him but “I didn’t take it for nothing.”

“Suddenly, I felt a gun to my head and the bandit said ‘don’t move this is a robbery’,” narrated the victim.

According to the man, he explained to them that he didn’t have anything. However, the bandit in response said, “how come you don’t have anything and you carrying this entire load.”

The bandit then took the opportunity to search the man and relieved him of $141,000 in cash from his pocket; leaving him with just $500 to pay the toll to cross the bridge.

Another victim said that he too was in his car waiting to cross the bridge when one of the bandits came up to him and said “silence this is a robbery.”

The robbers then proceeded to relieve him of cash he had set aside to pay his daughter’s tuition fee for medical school.

After robbing a number of commuters at the bridge, the gang members then reportedly made their way to Houston. There they robbed the taxi driver, the newspaper vendor and a customer.

The taxi driver told Kaieteur News that he was taking the newspaper vendor to the location where she sells when the gang pounced on them.

He related that when the vendor was taking out the newspapers from his car, a customer approached to purchase one. It was at this point, according to the man, that the motorcycle gang attacked. “When I look through my car window, I saw the motorcyclists ride up the road but then turned back and ride up to us,” the taxi driver detailed.

He recounted that the bandits pulled out guns and started to search them. “They rough us up and even tear up my clothing in the process making me look like a junky,” he said.

The taxi driver said they took $8,000 from him and made good their escape.

According to a police report, ranks were notified of the robbery spree not long after it occurred. Investigators said that it was the victims who had alerted them that there was a motorcycle gang robbing commuters at the Harbour Bridge.

In a release, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that its ranks had rushed to the Harbour Bridge and were able to obtain Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of what took place.

The CCTV footage, according to the GPF, showed that the robbery was perpetrated by four motorcyclists, all carrying pillion riders. They committed the robberies on the eastern side of the bridge, after which they sped off, heading towards Georgetown. Members of the anti-crime patrol unit in Division 4A (Georgetown) were able to capture two of the suspects. One of the motorcycles used was also seized.

Investigators reported that one of the suspects, the 23-year-old, was caught hiding in a “dug out” filled with water at North East La Penitence while the other, a 15-year-old, was arrested at James Street, Albouystown.

Police ranks also recovered three cell phones, a pink handbag, a female make-up kit, a lip-gloss, $8,100 in cash, two lighters, two packs of cigarettes, and a bunch of keys.

Persons are being asked to visit the Brickdam Police Station to identify their belongings if they were among the victims who were robbed by the gang.