Man rescued by Good Samaritan on life support

– One person in police custody

Kaieteur News – The man, who was rescued by a Good Samaritan on Monday last, is now on life support and according to police; one person has since been arrested for wounding him.

The victim has been identified as Rajkumar Persaud, a 29-year-old carpenter of Lot 13 Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Persaud is hospitalised in a stable condition at the Male Surgical Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On September 6, 2021 around 18:30hrs, a group of policemen visited the Leonora Cottage Hospital after a report was made that a man, who was allegedly wounded, was admitted.

Based on information received by the policemen, a 46-year-old driver of Tuschen, EBE, rescued the injured man. The driver had reported that he was driving his motor canter along the Brother Dam, Zeelugt, EBE, around 17:30hrs. when he encountered a crowd gathering.

The driver said he stopped to see what had happened and to his horror, he saw a man lying on the road in a pool of blood. Upon closer examination, the driver saw that the man had wounds to the right side of his face and at the back of his head.

According to the individual, he tried to inquire from persons about what had transpired but was unsuccessful. The man then placed the victim into the tray of his canter and took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for medical attention.

Subsequently, police ranks visited the scene where the man was found and there eyewitnesses provided them with details of the incident. As a result, the cops went to a house to look for a teen suspect of Brother Dam, Zeelugt, EBE, but their efforts were futile.

However, it was later reported that the police ranks were able to arrest a 22-year-old man of Zeelugt, EBE, for allegedly chopping the man and leaving him to die.

The youth was told of the allegation, which alleged that he chopped Persaud but the suspect denied the allegation. Nevertheless, he was arrested and placed in custody pending further investigation.

Efforts were reportedly made to take a statement from the victim but doctors were attending to him at the time of the visit by the police ranks.

An investigation is still in progress.