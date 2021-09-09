GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

Latest update September 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association yesterday presented over $2M worth of equipment to their affiliated boxing gyms, compliments of the sport’s global governing body, the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Fifteen gyms were the beneficiary of the AIBA’s generosity under current president Umar Kremlev. The presentation was done by GBA president, Steve Ninvalle, in the boardroom of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
“Guyana has received, so has several countries within the English-speaking Caribbean, Central America, North America, Asia and Europe and across the world. We are very happy to have this injection which will assist us greatly in the development despite being in the middle of a pandemic,” Ninvalle told reporters and other gym members that gathered yesterday.
Ninvalle, who also serves as Guyana’s Director of Sport, said AIBA’s input will “assist us in remaining the number 1 boxing nation in CARICOM.”
Ninvalle heaped praises on Kremlev, adding that if the Russian remains at the helm of global amateur boxing, AIBA’s 204 members will see the advancement of the sport.
“On behalf of the GBA, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Kremlev. Guyana will continue to support his initiatives and we do hope that he can continue supporting Guyana, the Caribbean and our initiatives,” Ninvalle said.
The GBA boss said visits will be made by the Association to ensure that the equipment is used for its intended purpose.
Sep 09, 2021Kaieteur News – Two of Guyana’s most decorated athletes and Top Badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani are back on the international stage after a few Months in Guyana on...
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Humans wherever they live would never understand the mentality of a nationality named Guyanese. I am... more
Kaieteur News – The President has set no preconditions for meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]