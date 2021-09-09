GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association yesterday presented over $2M worth of equipment to their affiliated boxing gyms, compliments of the sport’s global governing body, the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Fifteen gyms were the beneficiary of the AIBA’s generosity under current president Umar Kremlev. The presentation was done by GBA president, Steve Ninvalle, in the boardroom of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

“Guyana has received, so has several countries within the English-speaking Caribbean, Central America, North America, Asia and Europe and across the world. We are very happy to have this injection which will assist us greatly in the development despite being in the middle of a pandemic,” Ninvalle told reporters and other gym members that gathered yesterday.

Ninvalle, who also serves as Guyana’s Director of Sport, said AIBA’s input will “assist us in remaining the number 1 boxing nation in CARICOM.”

Ninvalle heaped praises on Kremlev, adding that if the Russian remains at the helm of global amateur boxing, AIBA’s 204 members will see the advancement of the sport.

“On behalf of the GBA, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Kremlev. Guyana will continue to support his initiatives and we do hope that he can continue supporting Guyana, the Caribbean and our initiatives,” Ninvalle said.

The GBA boss said visits will be made by the Association to ensure that the equipment is used for its intended purpose.