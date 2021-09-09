Gas plant will require US$84M cable to connect to GPL grid — Study

Kaieteur News – The proposed gas fired plant being pursued by the Guyana Government will require the power to be evacuated from that facility and sent to the Guyana Power and Light Inc’s (GPL) Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS), using high voltage cables.

According to a study conducted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the least costly alternative amounts to just over US$80M to install a combination of 69KV and 230KV power lines to take the electricity from the power plant to the GPL Sophia substation.

According to the findings of the study done by K&M Advisors, it was recommended that GPL construct a 69KV-only evacuation system for initial (lower) plant output, over a single 1-927 AAAC line constructed between Good Hope and Columbia, and a single 69KV line between the plant and New Sophia.

It was noted that when those line capacities are projected to be reached, the 230KV evacuation system should be constructed to augment the 69KV system. Such a design, according to the group, would cost some US$84,672,000.

It was noted that the utilisation of 69KV only cables, would limit the country’s future expansion as it relates to the Arco Norte proposal.

That proposal sees an interconnected grid being set up between Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and northern Brazil.

The administration at present is currently looking for private partners “in designing or utilising the outputs from an NGL (Natural Gas Liquids)/LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) facility and related facilities.”

According to a recent request by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the proposed partners are expected to partake in the design, construction, and financing of a power plant fuelled by natural gas, where the power will be delivered into GPL’s distribution grid.

The proposed plant is set to be constructed at Wales West Bank Demerara at the Wales Development Zone (WDZ), which has been identified as the termination point for the pipeline from the Liza Area in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The WDZ encompasses over 14,000 plus acres of land of which approximately 1,300 acres will be set aside for heavy industry/gas-related investments.

The private partners will also be expected to take part in the operations of the establishment of a power plant to generate 150 MW, with an additional 150 MW as a second phase in addition to the establishment of an industrial park comprising industries that can utilise gas, steam and/or electricity.