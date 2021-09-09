Final cost for CJIA expansion unknown but will not surpass $200M – Min. Edghill

Latest update September 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – As the cost for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project continues to climb, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently stated that the final cost for the project is still unknown since it is a work in progress.
However, he noted that the cost would not surpass US$200M.The Minister’s remarks in this regard were forthcoming during an interview on Globespan. Speaking of the expansion project, he said, “This was supposed to be a US$150M project; $138M financed from the China Exim Bank and $12M from the consolidated fund, taxpayers’ money.”
However, he noted that during the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) last tenure, the initial agreement that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had signed with the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, was adjusted.
The Minister explained that Guyana was supposed to receive an airport with eight air bridges but due to the adjustments made to the contract by the previous government, the contractor only provided two of the air bridges, and two more were purchased which ended up costing Guyana close to US$2M.
The PPP/C government, he said, recently purchased two additional air bridges, bringing the total to six air bridges. The additional air bridges were also procured at a cost of US$2M.
