Latest update September 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Final cost for CJIA expansion unknown but will not surpass $200M – Min. Edghill

Sep 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – As the cost for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project continues to climb, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently stated that the final cost for the project is still unknown since it is a work in progress.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

However, he noted that the cost would not surpass US$200M.The Minister’s remarks in this regard were forthcoming during an interview on Globespan. Speaking of the expansion project, he said, “This was supposed to be a US$150M project; $138M financed from the China Exim Bank and $12M from the consolidated fund, taxpayers’ money.”
However, he noted that during the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) last tenure, the initial agreement that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had signed with the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, was adjusted.
The Minister explained that Guyana was supposed to receive an airport with eight air bridges but due to the adjustments made to the contract by the previous government, the contractor only provided two of the air bridges, and two more were purchased which ended up costing Guyana close to US$2M.
The PPP/C government, he said, recently purchased two additional air bridges, bringing the total to six air bridges. The additional air bridges were also procured at a cost of US$2M.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) [Mike Charles’ Facebook photo]

On Friday September 10, 2021, there will be the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly extended runway complete with an Instrument Landing System (ILS). This, he noted, the Government spent, “couple hundred million dollars to put that in place.”
The Minister also spoke about recently signing a $500M plus project to build an office complex in the airport compound to facilitate airline offices and other engagements. While totalling the spending will be done outside of the project’s original cost, the Minister said, “That will be US$150M plus counting…”
Hinting that more monies will be spent, the Minister added that, “Very soon we will be developing the car park…the sewerage system has to be addressed and we are working on that and the water treatment system also.”
The contractor, he said, had agreed to undertake other works on the airport at no cost to Guyana. However, according to the Minister, the company is yet to give the monetary value for those works. However, according to Edghill, his engineers have estimated the value of the works to be somewhere between US$11M and US$13M.
According to the Minister, the airport was expected to be completed by December 31, 2021, but due to the constraints of shipping as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, works might not be completed until early 2022.
Background
The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar.
When the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it claimed that the very defective plan needed adjustments. Then Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, had said that upon assumption of office, the APNU+AFC administration had found that only seven percent of the work was completed, with claims for US$90M casting aspersions on the PPP/C’s management of the project.
Even with the sub-standard work, former Junior Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, had revealed that the contractor spent more on certain aspects of the project than was laid out in the contract.
However, he had not shared whether the contractor spent more than the contract sum. Sharma had also said that the former APNU+AFC government would have decided whether to penalise the company for “breach of contract.”
The previous government had also said that it would not spend a cent more on the project, but that proved to be untrue, as a change order that was seen by this newspaper indicated that the administration made at least one additional disbursement of $6.8M for the “extra time delay and costs for the prolongation of the project” by 807 days.
The order also indicated that it was a payment, not for the first, but the third claim made by the contractor.
As the country awaits the completion of the project, which falls way below expectations, taxpayers are, still obligated to repay a loan of US$138M to China, which forms part of the contract sum.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Sep 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Two of Guyana’s most decorated athletes and Top Badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani are back on the international stage after a few Months in Guyana on...
Read More
GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

Sep 09, 2021

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for Saturday at LGC

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for...

Sep 09, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Sep 08, 2021

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players...

Sep 08, 2021

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of Chelsea Edghill’s father

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of...

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Recognition vs. Legitimacy

    Kaieteur News – The President has set no preconditions for meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]