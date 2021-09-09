Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for Saturday at LGC

Kaieteur News – Exciting action is set for Lusignan Golf Course, East Coast Demerara on Saturday when the Demerara Mutual Life Group annual tournament commences at 12:30hrs.

The tournament is dubbed “I am with Dem” and will begin using the shot gun style whereas all groups of players will tee off simultaneously from different holes so as to comply with covid guidelines.

The competition will be contested over 18 holes which will be divided into two sections, front line and back line. Prizes will be awarded for the best net score in the front line and back line, and overall first, second and third places as well as nearest to the flag.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, which was held yesterday at Dem Life location at Robb Street, President of the LGC Patanjilee Persaud said that this tournament will give the players much needed preparation for the upcoming Guyana open tournament which is set for October 30 and 31. He added that the response has been good following a break in the sport due to rain and they are looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament. “Members are eager to get back on the course, we had 31 players in last weekend tournament and we are hoping to get a larger participation this week. The interest has increase and the course is in very good condition. There has also been an increase in the number of female participants,” he added.

Club Captain Patrick Prashad gave an overview of the tournament and has extended an invitation to staff members of the sponsors. Prashad expressed gratitude for their support stating that they are very appreciative for the joint sponsorship.

Demerara Life Sales and Marketing Executive Sharmela Ramsammy said they have been associated with the sport for over 10 years and they are happy to be able to sponsor the annual tournament once again.