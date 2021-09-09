Canje drill campaign to generate significant hazardous waste — project document

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana is gearing to undergo a 12-well drill campaign in the Canje Block and, according to the project summary submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the activities are expected to generate hundreds of tons of hazardous and non-hazardous waste monthly.

According to the document, as it relates to hazardous waste, this includes oily residue between 31 and 77.6 tons each month. As it relates to non-hazardous waste, the company says it envisions this at between 46 and 100 tons each month, while sanitary and domestic waste see amounts of up to 4,500 tons each month.

According to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—the waste would be generated for the various categories based on the class of drill ships that would be used, anticipated number of support vessels and typical crew sizes normally used for deep water well drilling of this type and the planned duration of the drilling campaign.

An application for Environmental Authorisation is currently with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for ExxonMobil Guyana to spud a 12-well Exploration and Appraisal (E&A) drilling programme in the Canje Block, Offshore Guyana.

ExxonMobil last year said it has identified considerable undrilled potential of more than 50 leads in the Blocks it operates in Guyana’s offshore Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The oil major has also announced plans to do more drilling in prospects targeted in the Kaieteur and Stabroek Blocks.

ExxonMobil currently operates offshore Guyana holding stakes in 11 million acres along with a number of partners making up the three consortia, which own the licences.

In 2019, ExxonMobil relinquished a portion of the Canje Block under the terms of the exploration licence, reducing the size of the contract area from 6,100 square kilometers (sq. km.) to 4,800 sq. km.

It is anticipated that with the 12 prospects identified for exploration in the Canje Block, it will yield some 10 billion barrels of oil.