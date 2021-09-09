Bandits abandon motorcycle after cops return gunshots

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, two suspected bandits on a motorcycle shot at a group of policemen that was chasing them in a pick-up along the Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Railway Embankment. However, when the ranks returned gunfire, the men opted to abandon their motorcycle and made a run for it.

One of them, however, was not quick enough, and according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), its ranks managed to capture him. His accomplice was successful in his bid to escape.

The brief exchange of gunfire between the cops and the men occurred around 06:15hrs.

According to the GPF, before the shootout took place, ranks from the ECD district were following up on information they received about armed robberies taking place in their division.

While patrolling in a pick-up along the Plaisance Railway Embankment, they spotted four men on two motorcycles. They suspected that the men were part of a gang of robbers they were looking for and decided to trail them.

The patrol ranks reported, that as they observed their movements and became suspicious, the men attempted to rob a woman standing along the roadway. It was then that the ranks closed in on them with their pick-up.

Realising that the cops were hot on their trail, the men reportedly aborted their mission and sped off on their bikes.

The patrol ranks gave chase but the riders of the motorcycles headed in different directions to avoid being caught. Nevertheless, the ranks zeroed on one of the motorcycles and stayed on its trail.

The GPF in a statement revealed that the pillion rider of that motorcycle pulled out a gun and discharged several rounds at its ranks. When the cops returned fire, both the rider and the pillion rider reportedly jumped off the motorcycle and started running.

The patrol ranks continued to pursue the men but in the end, they were only able to apprehend one. The ranks also seized the abandoned motorcycle.