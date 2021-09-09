Agri. Ministry inks over $1.3B in contracts for construction of drying facilities, drainage structures, processing facility

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday signed eight contracts totalling $1,329,392,603 for a series of projects as part of its 2021 capital programme.The contracts were signed for the construction of several paddy drying facilities, a sluice and an agro-processing facility, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of drainage pump stations.

While offering remarks, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said it was important for contractors to remain on schedule. As it relates to the paddy drying facilities, Minister Mustapha said the facilities were needed to improve the current system farmers use to dry their paddy.

“…Rice farmers are often forced to dry their paddy on the public roads and we want to change that culture. Although a number of these facilities already exist, some people do not want to use them. We will be working to encourage farmers to use these facilities so that conflict with pedestrians and motorists can be avoided,” Minister Mustapha said.

Furthermore, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed a contract with H. Nauth and Sons for the construction of a pump station at Andrews, on the Essequibo Coast to the tune of $532,067,550, the rehabilitation of a pump station at Adventure in Berbice with D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop totalling $446,854,320, and for the construction of a sluice at Copoey, Essequibo Coast, with M. Sukhai Contracting Services to the tune $259,458,750.

Additionally, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and the Ministry of Agriculture signed contracts with A&J Construction Services to the tune of $16,889,364 for the construction of a drying facility at Black Bush Polder; with H. Nauth and Sons to the tune of $16,700,000 for the construction of a concrete drying floor at Benab, No. 63 Village, Corentyne; with TVS Engineering, Contracting and Construction Establishment at a cost of $16,949,888 for the construction of a drying floor at Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara; and with NP Investment for the construction of a drying floor at DeHoop, Mahaica, set to cost $17,537,100.

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC) also signed a contract with DBL Contracting and General Supplies totalling $22M for the construction of a processing facility at Fort Wellington, Region Five.