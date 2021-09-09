Adam Harris and I: The evidence that should change African Guyanese

Kaieteur News – Humans wherever they live would never understand the mentality of a nationality named Guyanese. I am going on to 33 years as a columnist, and suddenly, over Adam Harris, I am going to throw away my entire media career by writing an entire column for the newspaper I work for the past 25 years by inventing a tape that does not exist.

If you think I will do that you are a consummate jackass. I would never embarrass the newspaper I have wrote for the past 25 years like this. I would never embarrass my wife and daughter like this. I am sending the tape to those who believe Harris on one condition only. They must write a letter in the press acknowledging that if the tape does exist then Adam Harris and Mark Benschop are fooling African Guyanese and are dangerous men.

But how do you see Benschop now? Do you believe anything this man says from now on? This big and bad man has not written a line denying he interviewed Adam and Adam said those things about me. Benschop lied to all his radio listeners when he told Adam he hasn’t got the tape. Well Benschop, I am calling you a liar again. You did an interview with Adam, in which he scandalised my character for 10 minutes based on questions you asked about me. And you don’t have the tape? Well Guyanese have finally seen what Benschop is made of (not that they didn’t know). I am waiting to read the letter in the press about me and the “fictional tape” from Benschop.

Well, if you hate me and believe that Adam never said those things and did not do that interview with Benschop, then put your money where your mouth is. Each one of you who believe Adam never said those things about me then bet your money if you have testicular courage and prove to the world you are not a jackass. Lodge your money at Kaieteur News ASAP, I will lodge mine. I will then ask Kaieteur Radio to broadcast the section where Benschop and Adam went after me, then, I will collect your money and throw it in the gutter that runs alongside the Kaieteur News building.

Mind you, it was not Adam only that vilified me in that interview, Benschop got into the act too. He went on about how I have changed and asked Adam for his take on the nasty things I am writing. Now read this. Before Adam went after me, he told Benschop that he has not read any column of mine since April 2020.

Well I guess this is my last article for Kaieteur News because I cannot see the newspaper retaining me after all the things I wrote about that tape. Well, man oh man, what kind of people African Guyanese listen to? African Guyanese need to know the nature of the people that preach to them.

To think you did an interview scandalising me for 10 minutes then to be so idiotic to deny it. How can any human be so stupid? The tape is there. I have it. Benschop had two other guests (African Americans) who did not show any facial expression when Benschop and Adam were attacking me.

So let’s get down to business. Here is a question for Rickford Burke, Sherod Duncan, David Hinds, Jermaine Figueria, and others who criticise me – do you think no such interview took place between Benschop and Adam?

Let me ask those people on social media who hate Freddie Kissoon. Do you think there is no such tape? And if there is such an interview what do you think now of Mark Benschop? Benschop in the interview said I have changed. Well Benschop has changed too. He has become a coward. He is running. But I am not done with him. I will keep writing that he should make the tape available.

Why should I give Adam Harris the tape when he could get it from Benschop? I will only give the tape to three sets of people – the publisher and editor of the Kaieteur News, my colleagues in the media and those whose money I will collect, tear it up, then, throw it in the gutter.

What I like about this column here is the curiosity Benschop is going to get out of this. He normally likes to use the American slang, “let’s rock n’ roll”. Well, Benschop, let’s rock n’ roll.

