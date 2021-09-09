3 women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that three women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 657.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of an 81-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 36-year-old and a 45-year-old both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All three women, the Ministry reported died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard revealed that there were 289 new infections within a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,061.

Presently there are 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 131 in institutional isolation, 2,476 in home isolation and six in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 23,762 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

