Taxi-driver fights off passenger who attempted to rob him

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old taxi driver was on Monday evening caught in an altercation with a passenger, who was in possession of a firearm and attempted to rob him of his gold chains.

According to a police report, the incident happened at Mora Camp, Potaro Road, Bartica around 19:00 hours. It was stated that the taxi driver received a phone call around 18:50hours requesting a pickup in front of the Bartica Hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the taxi driver, upon arriving there, was approached by a man with plait hair, wearing a mask and tope, who entered his vehicle in the front seat and further requested to be taken to Mora Camp. The suspect, upon approaching his destination, drew a black handgun on the driver, and attempted to relieve him of the gold chains from around his neck.

The driver who refused to give up his possessions wrestled the firearm away from the suspect, and in the process hit him to the head twice with the said firearm, during which a round was discharged. The suspect then escaped the vehicle and fled the scene.

The firearm, a .32 Taurus pistol with its serial number filed off, was handed over to police officers at the Bartica Police Station by the taxi driver. The area was then searched, but the suspect was not located. However, a black tope, which is believed to be owned by the suspect, was found at the scene.

Police investigations are in progress.