Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Rape accused who allegedly consumed poisonous substance, hospitalised

Sep 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A man, who was arrested earlier this week based on rape allegations, was yesterday admitted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, after he alleged that he had consumed a poisonous substance some time before he was arrested.
The police reported that the man was arrested on Monday around 14:25hrs and was in custody at the Springlands Police Station. However, the following morning, while checks were being made on the prisoners, he reportedly complained of stomach pains, and told ranks that he had ingested a poisonous substance earlier in the day.
As such, around 01:00hrs yesterday, he was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted and remains under guard at the said medical institution.

