Qualified persons being paid deplorable rate of salary – AG

Kaieteur News – According to the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, qualified persons in the Public Sector are being paid a deplorable rate of remuneration. To this end, he noted that he hopes that the issue could be addressed across the public sector.

The AG was at the time speaking during an interview, which he had with Globespan, when he made that disclosure. He said, “I don’t think anyone will dispute an assertion that we lack the requisite human resource base in this country, for the work that is required now to push our agenda forward.”

He explained that for years, “brain drain” have been happening due to the said remuneration package that qualified persons are receiving. However, he noted that despite Guyana is having a brain drain, the country still have sufficient qualified persons.

“In my office, I am pleased to say, I have a good bunch of young, energetic, inspired people, young professionals. They are not being paid a lot. In fact, they are being paid a deplorable rate of remuneration and I hope we can address that across the Public Sector, in terms of all of our professionals or else they will continue to haemorrhage outwards,” the Minister stated.

According to him, we have doctors, engineers, accountants, financial analysts and lawyers who are here, and they are paid a comparatively very low remuneration package, plus there is always that constant attraction for them to go to other greener pastures where the payment and remuneration package is a little bit more attractive.