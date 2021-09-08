Man shopping with counterfeit money gets gunshot to back

Kaieteur News – One of three men who went shopping on Monday with counterfeit money at the HUA Chinese Supermarket located along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara, (EBD) left with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police have identified him as Shaquille Dalrymple, 26, of Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown. Dalrymple, according to investigators, was shot sometime after 20:00hrs.

A release sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) detailed that the injured man was shot by a security guard of the supermarket. The security guard was reportedly forced to open fire after one of the men, who was shopping with Dalrymple, shot at the cashier who tried to prevent them from leaving with the items that they had purchased.

Investigators reported that Dalrymple and two men had entered the supermarket around 20:00hrs that evening. They reportedly purchased a number of items and paid for them with two $5000 bills. As they were leaving the building with the items, stated the GPF, the cashier checked the bills and realised that they were counterfeit.

The cashier reportedly confronted them about the money, but they ran towards a car that was parked by the roadside. The GPF release further noted that the cashier pursued them, and stood in front of their car blocking their path.

One of men sitting in front passenger seat reportedly opened fire at the cashier. It was at this point, according to the GPF that the security guard decided to respond by shooting at the car. Dalrymple, who was reportedly about to enter the back seat of the vehicle, fell to ground, while the others drove off leaving him behind.

The police were summoned to the scene immediately after the shooting. When ranks arrived, Dalrymple was reportedly still lying on the ground and groaning in pain. In a cellphone recorded video posted on Facebook, ranks could be heard saying, “Look, bring the vehicle, we have to take this man to the hospital”.

He was picked up by the cops and placed in the back of their pick-up. As they lay him down in the pick-up’s tray, one of the ranks was seen examining the gunshot wound to his back with a torchlight. It appeared as if the bullet had struck Dalrymple to his lower back.

GPF stated that its ranks took the injured man to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted under police guard.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.