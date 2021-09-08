Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man shopping with counterfeit money gets gunshot to back

Sep 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – One of three men who went shopping on Monday with counterfeit money at the HUA Chinese Supermarket located along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara, (EBD) left with a gunshot wound to his back.

An injured Dalrymple being taken away from the scene to the Diamond Hospital in GPF’s pick-up.

Police have identified him as Shaquille Dalrymple, 26, of Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown. Dalrymple, according to investigators, was shot sometime after 20:00hrs.
A release sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) detailed that the injured man was shot by a security guard of the supermarket. The security guard was reportedly forced to open fire after one of the men, who was shopping with Dalrymple, shot at the cashier who tried to prevent them from leaving with the items that they had purchased.
Investigators reported that Dalrymple and two men had entered the supermarket around 20:00hrs that evening. They reportedly purchased a number of items and paid for them with two $5000 bills. As they were leaving the building with the items, stated the GPF, the cashier checked the bills and realised that they were counterfeit.
The cashier reportedly confronted them about the money, but they ran towards a car that was parked by the roadside. The GPF release further noted that the cashier pursued them, and stood in front of their car blocking their path.
One of men sitting in front passenger seat reportedly opened fire at the cashier. It was at this point, according to the GPF that the security guard decided to respond by shooting at the car. Dalrymple, who was reportedly about to enter the back seat of the vehicle, fell to ground, while the others drove off leaving him behind.
The police were summoned to the scene immediately after the shooting. When ranks arrived, Dalrymple was reportedly still lying on the ground and groaning in pain. In a cellphone recorded video posted on Facebook, ranks could be heard saying, “Look, bring the vehicle, we have to take this man to the hospital”.
He was picked up by the cops and placed in the back of their pick-up. As they lay him down in the pick-up’s tray, one of the ranks was seen examining the gunshot wound to his back with a torchlight. It appeared as if the bullet had struck Dalrymple to his lower back.
GPF stated that its ranks took the injured man to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted under police guard.
Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Sep 08, 2021

US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Read More
Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players...

Sep 08, 2021

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of Chelsea Edghill’s father

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of...

Sep 08, 2021

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and running

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and...

Sep 08, 2021

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 matches

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC...

Sep 08, 2021

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A. under-23 C/Ships

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A....

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Home alone Christmas

    Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]