Good Samaritan rescues injured man

Sep 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On September, 6, 2021 a driver of Tuschen stopped to rescue an injured man lying on the road.
According to information received by the Guyana Police Force, a squad of police men visited the Leonora Cottage Hospital after a report was made that a man who was allegedly wounded was admitted. The information revealed that a 46-year-old male driver of Tuschen reported that he was driving his Canter motor vehicle along the Brother Dam, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three about 17:30hrs when he encountered a crowd gathering.
Noticing the crowd, the driver said he stopped to see what had happened and there he saw a man lying on the road in a pool of blood. When the driver made closer contact to the man, he saw wounds to the right side of his face and at the back of his head. The driver then placed the injured man into the tray of his Canter and took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
Information received from the doctor states the victim’s condition is stable, and he is expected to be transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, for further treatment.
Based on additional information, it was stated that the wounded man was apparently in a fight. Police went to the home of a man who was suspected in the incident, but he was not there. The investigation continues.

 

