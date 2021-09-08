Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and running

Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2021 Sports
Coach Mills impressed with response to date
By Franklin Wilson
Kaieteur News – Youths within the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) like their counterparts in the East Bank and Bartica Football Associations have shown their eagerness and excitement to be back on the field as the GFA kicked off their Academy Training Centre on September 2nd, last.
Technical Development Officer (TDO) for Georgetown, Vurlon Mills informed that two sessions have been held so far and they have received the full support of the GFA which now owns the ATC as the national body, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has handed over full ownership to all nine (9) Regional Member Associations.
The first session on September 2nd attracted 86 boys and 10 girls and was held at the Georgetown Football Club Ground and it was an open session. The sessions are being held for the Coaches to have an appreciation of the level of talent available to them before they start the selection process of having the best kids in the ATC.
The second session on September 4th at the same venue saw an increase in the boys turn out with 98 attending, there was 10 girls again, turning out.
TDO Mills commented: “Both sessions were a success with the number of players coming out as well as support Coaches and the enthusiasm they have displayed. I am also satisfied with the GFA support.
The sessions have been designed to get everyone playing, allowing them to express themselves while the Coaches observed with minimal coaching. We are glad to be back doing what we love and that’s improving the beautiful game here in Guyana. The kids were all excited to be there. I would like to express my appreciation to my team for a great start and the work done over the first two sessions.”
Among the support Coaches are Dekon Cadogan, Akido Softly, Gregory Griffith, Trevor Burnett, Trevon Lythcott, Gregory Griffith, Gerald Whittington and Colin Nelson.
Sep 08, 2021US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Perhaps, the person who sees the stagnation of a country fuller and closer is the columnist. He/she... more
Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]