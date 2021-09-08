Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and running

Coach Mills impressed with response to date

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Youths within the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) like their counterparts in the East Bank and Bartica Football Associations have shown their eagerness and excitement to be back on the field as the GFA kicked off their Academy Training Centre on September 2nd, last.

Technical Development Officer (TDO) for Georgetown, Vurlon Mills informed that two sessions have been held so far and they have received the full support of the GFA which now owns the ATC as the national body, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has handed over full ownership to all nine (9) Regional Member Associations.

The first session on September 2nd attracted 86 boys and 10 girls and was held at the Georgetown Football Club Ground and it was an open session. The sessions are being held for the Coaches to have an appreciation of the level of talent available to them before they start the selection process of having the best kids in the ATC.

The second session on September 4th at the same venue saw an increase in the boys turn out with 98 attending, there was 10 girls again, turning out.

TDO Mills commented: “Both sessions were a success with the number of players coming out as well as support Coaches and the enthusiasm they have displayed. I am also satisfied with the GFA support.

The sessions have been designed to get everyone playing, allowing them to express themselves while the Coaches observed with minimal coaching. We are glad to be back doing what we love and that’s improving the beautiful game here in Guyana. The kids were all excited to be there. I would like to express my appreciation to my team for a great start and the work done over the first two sessions.”

Among the support Coaches are Dekon Cadogan, Akido Softly, Gregory Griffith, Trevor Burnett, Trevon Lythcott, Gregory Griffith, Gerald Whittington and Colin Nelson.