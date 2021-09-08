GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 matches

Kaieteur News – A team of officials representing the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) visited Guyana over the past weekend to inspect venues ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. Guyana, through Hon. Minister Charles Ramson had submitted a bid to host the initial stage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The venue inspection was aimed at determining Guyana’s readiness for this major international event.

The ICC team included a number of planning experts in Ben Leaver, Joanna Taylor, Andy Atkinson, Ruchika Rana, Hamish Roberts and Roberto Almansa. The CWI representatives were Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh, Event Manager KJ Singh, Head Curator Kent Crafton and Representatives Krystal Jean-Baptiste and Marcus Francis. They were joined by GCB’s officials: Hon. Secretary Ronald Williams, Chief Executive Officer/Public Relation Officer Claude Raphael, Assistant Secretary Devteerth Anandjit, Technocrat on Marketing and Financing Anil Beharry and Territorial Development Officer Colin Stuart. Experienced Venue Manager Sabrina Panday was also present.

On Saturday September 4, 2021 the team visited the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, the GCB’s LBI Facility, Malteenoes Sports Club, Guyana Defence Force Ground and Enmore Community Centre. Similar inspections were conducted on September Sunday 5, 2021at Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Everest Cricket Club and Police Sports Club.

The President of the GCB, Bissoondyal Singh, has expressed his satisfaction with the visit, positing that the ICC/CWI team were very professional in their approach. He opined that the forthcoming report on the inspection will indicate what standards were met and what measures need to be undertaken. President Singh was also pleased that the ICC and CWI representatives were able to meet with Hon. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson.

Further, President Singh expressed confidence that the GCB, with the invaluable support of Hon. Minister Charles Ramson and the Government of Guyana, will ensure that all venues assigned to tournament will meet the ICC standards by mid- November 2021 when another inspection is expected.

