EPA has rigid screening process in place for all oil sector projects

– EIAs only required if impacts are significant – Parsram

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Over the last five years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has seen an influx of applications for permits to pursue projects in the oil and gas sector. Some of these relate to the establishment of warehouses to store chemicals and equipment, as well as multiple exploration programmes in offshore blocks.

But what has caused considerable concern among some local stakeholders is the fact that such projects have been exempted from undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

During a recent interview on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Guyana’s Oil and You, Head of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram categorically stated that these decisions are not made hastily, while adding that all applications for projects in the oil sector go through a rigourous screening process.

Parsram said, “Each application for environmental authorisation, whether oil and gas related or not, undergoes a meticulous process of screening. This is the first stage of the environmental authorisation process that informs our decision on whether an EIA is required or not. This is provided for in Section 11.2 of the Act. Screening includes an evaluation of the project summary, or any other information provided to the agency as part of the application or the agency may request additional information.”

The EPA Head was keen to note as well that the agency conducts site inspections by using satellite and GIS (Geographic Information System) data available to it, so as to examine the proposed location and to see what ecological or social components may be affected. “And if feasible, we physically go on the ground to verify the information provided and to boost our understanding from our GIS screening. We also engage and seek guidance from stakeholders as necessary, such as our sister government agencies and… we also engage residents for their input. All of the information is then assessed before the approval is granted,” expressed Parsram.

He stressed that this has always been the practice of the agency while adding that it is very much similar to what obtains across the globe with environmental regulators.

Upon completion of the screening process, Parsram said the agency may find that there is uncertainty of impacts, that there may be need for more information, which is not readily available to the agency at the time; or that the environmental impacts are sensitive, diverse or may be unprecedented. If it is, therefore, concluded that the project’s impacts may significantly affect the environment, he said a full scale EIA is required.

He noted, however, that if the agency is able to determine that the impacts of the project will not be significant, irreversible or long-term, then it would be exempted from an EIA. Parsram said it is crucial for one to understand that where the EPA does not require an EIA following the completion of a competent evaluation, it is not tantamount to saying that the project was approved and that there are no impacts.

He said the project would still require the submission of mitigation measures via an Environmental Management Plan which considers baseline data and other monitoring requirements. He said this document helps to ensure that the project, once approved, will be done in an environmentally sound manner.

The EPA Head reiterated that no project is approved without proper due diligence by its independent Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), while adding that the agency has the option of consulting with international consultants, when necessary.