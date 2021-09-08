Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 claims lives of 7 more persons

Sep 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that seven more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 654.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 62-year-old man, and six women, an 88-year-old, an 87-year-old, an 84-year-old, a 73-year-old, a 43-year-old, and a 31-year-old, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The Health Ministry also reported that all seven persons died over a two-day period (September 6 to 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 161 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,772. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 13,879 persons are women, while 12,893 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 73 new cases, Region Three with 49, Region Two with 19, Region Five with eight, Region 10 with four, Region Seven with three, Regions Nine and Six with two each, and Region One with one.
Presently, there are 37 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 136 persons are in institutional isolation, 2,249 are in home isolation, and eight are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 23,696 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Sep 08, 2021

US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Read More
Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players...

Sep 08, 2021

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of Chelsea Edghill’s father

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of...

Sep 08, 2021

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and running

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and...

Sep 08, 2021

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 matches

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC...

Sep 08, 2021

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A. under-23 C/Ships

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A....

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Home alone Christmas

    Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]