COVID-19 claims lives of 7 more persons

Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that seven more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 654.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 62-year-old man, and six women, an 88-year-old, an 87-year-old, an 84-year-old, a 73-year-old, a 43-year-old, and a 31-year-old, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The Health Ministry also reported that all seven persons died over a two-day period (September 6 to 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 161 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,772. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 13,879 persons are women, while 12,893 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 73 new cases, Region Three with 49, Region Two with 19, Region Five with eight, Region 10 with four, Region Seven with three, Regions Nine and Six with two each, and Region One with one.
Presently, there are 37 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 136 persons are in institutional isolation, 2,249 are in home isolation, and eight are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 23,696 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Sep 08, 2021US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Perhaps, the person who sees the stagnation of a country fuller and closer is the columnist. He/she... more
Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]