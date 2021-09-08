COVID-19 claims lives of 7 more persons

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that seven more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 654.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 62-year-old man, and six women, an 88-year-old, an 87-year-old, an 84-year-old, a 73-year-old, a 43-year-old, and a 31-year-old, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The Health Ministry also reported that all seven persons died over a two-day period (September 6 to 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 161 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,772. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 13,879 persons are women, while 12,893 are men.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 73 new cases, Region Three with 49, Region Two with 19, Region Five with eight, Region 10 with four, Region Seven with three, Regions Nine and Six with two each, and Region One with one.

Presently, there are 37 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 136 persons are in institutional isolation, 2,249 are in home isolation, and eight are in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 23,696 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.