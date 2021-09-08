Bids in for Min. of Local Govt. road projects in Region One

Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), two companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for three road projects in Region One, which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.
These road projects are for the rehabilitation of Oronoque Road in Port Kaituma, the rehabilitation of Big Creek Road in Port Kaituma and the construction of Koberimo Road. Bids were also submitted for consulting services for the geotechnical investigations for the design of the Bartica to Timehri road link, which falls under the Ministry of Public Works, and also for the monitoring and evaluation of the Sea and Defence project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Consultancy Services for Geotechnical Investigations for the Design of the Bartica to Timehri Road Link.
Monitoring and Evaluation of the Sea and River Defence Project.
Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development
Rehabilitation of Road at Oronoque, Port Kaituma.
Construction of Koberimo Road, Phase 2.
Rehabilitation of Big Creek Road, Port Kaituma.
Purchasing of one (1) Thirty-two Seater Coaster bus.
National Communications Network
Supply and Installation of IP PBX Telephone System.
GUYSUCO
Supply and Delivery of Lot 1: 400 KW/ 500 KVA Diesel Generator Set Skid Mounted with Remote Radiator, Lot 2: 440KW/55OKVA Diesel Generator Set Containerised with wheels (Mobile Unit).
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance
Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of an Additional 8KW Hybrid Solar PV Inverter and 24KWH Battery Energy Storage System to Existing 10KW Grid Tied Solar PV System.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Supply and Delivery of Network Appliances.
Ministry of Health
Supply and Delivery of Medical Equipment.
National Data Management Authority
Procurement of Electrical Parts: Lot 1- Procurement of Electrical Spare Parts for Cummins Generators, Lot 2: Procurement of Fuel Monitoring and Tracking Devices.
Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS)
Supply and Delivery of New Equipment- One Electronic Balance and One 4” Master Flow Meter on Trolley.
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of Office Furniture
Procurement of (1) Reconditioned motorcar
Sep 08, 2021US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Perhaps, the person who sees the stagnation of a country fuller and closer is the columnist. He/she... more
Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]