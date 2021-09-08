Berbice Bridge workers protest over OSH breaches

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), yesterday, at the Berbice Bridge Company Inc., staged a picketing exercise outside of the facility calling on the management of the company to respect the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act. The workers are upset over the refusal to replace Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) damaged during the course of their work. Attempts made by the union and workers of the BBCI to have their damaged PPE replaced have been refused by management.

Workers shared that they learnt the company’s leading manager is reported to have said that the workers have received their PPE entitlements and should purchase any replacement. Those sentiments deeply agitated the workers, specifically for the fact that they recognise their rights are being trampled upon. On this score, it is appropriate to point out that Section 46(1) (a) of the OSH Act says, ‘An employer shall ensure that the equipment, materials and protective devices and clothing as prescribed are provided’. It appears that the management team is either ignorant of the OSH Act, or is neglecting the rights of the workers. Whatever the case may be, it cannot be accepted, because of the potential exposures and dangers involved.

Moreover, it is irresponsible that the management would wish to expose itself to such a liability, namely, to send workers to the job without adequate protection opens the BBCI to unnecessary liability should a worker sustain any injury, which could be avoided by the provision of proper PPE.

Joining the workers was the BBCI director, Faizul Jafferally who expressed his solidarity and support. Jafferally stated he was disturbed that the workers’ rights were being violated. The GAWU and the workers used the opportunity to engage Director Jaferally on other issues, which the union has been addressing with management for some time. Jaferally committed to the union and the workers that he would seek to have the board address these issues within a short time. They added that they are pleased by the director’s presence and look forward to his support.

For the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), it is quite disturbing that workers must raise their voices to be respected. The struggles for such rights have been waged and won by past generations of the working class. The union demonstrates how workers must be united and organised, if they are to protect their gains and advance their lot. We call on the BBCI to ensure that the lives and wellbeing of its workers are protected at all times, as they ensure that safe operation of this vital transport link, the union stated.