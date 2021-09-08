Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Sep 08, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Heavy rain and lightening did not have the final say on Saturday evening last when the Bartica Football Association (BFA) launched their Academy Training Centre (ATC at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

A glimpse of the action between two players from the opposing teams on Saturday evening. (1&2)

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde shared the occasion along with Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams and were both impressed with the enthusiasm displayed by the kids present.
As the undercard to the main match that was organised to coincide with the ATC launch, two female teams (Barbie Dolls and Golden Girls) contested a five a-side exhibition match that was very entertaining with Golden Girls prevailing 4-0.
The young ladies were drawn from Bartica, Falmouth, Karrau and Four Miles Scheme.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Sep 08, 2021

US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Read More
Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players...

Sep 08, 2021

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of Chelsea Edghill’s father

Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of...

Sep 08, 2021

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and running

Georgetown Football Association, ATC up and...

Sep 08, 2021

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 matches

GCB President confident Guyana will host ICC...

Sep 08, 2021

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A. under-23 C/Ships

AAG forced to give up hosting rights for S.A....

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Home alone Christmas

    Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]