Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Kaieteur News – Heavy rain and lightening did not have the final say on Saturday evening last when the Bartica Football Association (BFA) launched their Academy Training Centre (ATC at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde shared the occasion along with Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams and were both impressed with the enthusiasm displayed by the kids present.

As the undercard to the main match that was organised to coincide with the ATC launch, two female teams (Barbie Dolls and Golden Girls) contested a five a-side exhibition match that was very entertaining with Golden Girls prevailing 4-0.

The young ladies were drawn from Bartica, Falmouth, Karrau and Four Miles Scheme.