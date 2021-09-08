Bartica FA, potential ATC Female players showcased their skills in exhibition match

Latest update September 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Heavy rain and lightening did not have the final say on Saturday evening last when the Bartica Football Association (BFA) launched their Academy Training Centre (ATC at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde shared the occasion along with Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams and were both impressed with the enthusiasm displayed by the kids present.
As the undercard to the main match that was organised to coincide with the ATC launch, two female teams (Barbie Dolls and Golden Girls) contested a five a-side exhibition match that was very entertaining with Golden Girls prevailing 4-0.
The young ladies were drawn from Bartica, Falmouth, Karrau and Four Miles Scheme.
Sep 08, 2021US based Berbician latest to join donation train Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the...
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Perhaps, the person who sees the stagnation of a country fuller and closer is the columnist. He/she... more
Kaieteur News – There was a chilling image which was published last year when the local COVID-19 outbreak was still... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]