Banking on bumming!

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys glad dat dem bank enforcing de new COVID-19 regulations. Dem boys nah bin go to de bank fuh a lang time because dem boys seh how dem banks does always gat lang lines and dem boys don’t feel safe with suh much people around.

But now dat only vaccinated people or people who test negative gan be allowed in de bank, dem boys feel real comfortable walking in de bank. Because dem boys gat Blue Book and dem other people walk with dem Blue Book.

But wah mek dem boys jump yesterday was when dem read how some ah dem people vex how dem bank enforcing de COVID-19 regulations. Dem boys wan know what other choice dem banks gat. Dem gat to follow de laws of de country because if dem don’t, dem license gan get tek way.

But wah mek dem boys laugh was when dem read one ah dem friend seh how he withdrawing all de money from dem banks. Dat was news to dem boys because since dem boys know he, he always bruk. He always bumming dem boys fuh a raise. He begging other people fuh money. He don’t wuk nowhere and nobody in he family nah gat time with he.

So dem boys was surprise fuh learn how he gat bank book. Dem boys always think how he never see a bank book. One time wan old lady who nah see too good give he she bank book fuh hold and ask he fuh check she balance. He push she over.

Talk half and remember yuh money safe in de bank!