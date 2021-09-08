$1M bail for driver who allegedly caused death of teen crossing road

Kaieteur News – Thirty-six-year- old Delroy Mitchell, of Nismes, West Bank Demerara, was on Monday placed on $1M dollars bail for allegedly causing the death of an 18-year-old boy, while he was crossing the road.

The matter was called in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. The indictable charge was read to Mitchell and he was not required to enter a plea. The charge stated that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Aurelio Crighton of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was then applied, allowing Mitchell to enter a plea to the charge. As such, the charge was then re-read to the defendant, who then pleaded not guilty. Principal Magistrate Latchman then granted the defendant $1M bail, and the matter was adjourned to September 29, 2021.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a report had stated that around 22:50hrs on the date mentioned in the charge, Toyota Corolla NZE, HD 2455, which was being driven by Mitchell, reportedly crashed into the teen while he was on the pedestrian crossing, heading east from the western end of the crossing.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he died while receiving medical attention.

The driver was arrested, placed in custody, and subsequently served with a notice of prosecution.