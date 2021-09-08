$111M in contracts awarded for rehabilitation of roads in Wakenaam

Kaieteur News – Contracts to the value of approximately $111M were signed on Monday for the rehabilitation of roads in Wakenaam, Region Three.

The public tender awards were made to A.M.I.C General Contracting Services for the rehabilitation of Maria Johanna to Ridge Main Access Road, Wakenaam, at a contract sum of $48,220,975, while IB Contracting and Machinery Rental won the award for the rehabilitation of Caledonia to Zeelandia Main Access Road, Wakenaam, for the sum of $62,782,563.

These road rehabilitation works have an estimated duration of four (4) months to be completed, and is an indication of the Government of Guyana’s commitment to improving the livelihood of its citizenry. During a community meeting with residents in Maria Johanna a few months ago, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, committed to ensuring the rehabilitation of the main carriageway of Wakenaam. In merely three weeks, that pledge is becoming a reality.

Minister Indar stated that the main access roads in Wakenaam are in a deplorable state and is in need of urgent fixing. The Minister assured Wakenaam residents that the road upgrades will commence as soon as the contractors setup their equipment.

During a recent trip, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall visited Wakenaam to get a first-hand view of the road rehabilitation works to be executed.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday Minister Indar noted, “The roads here, would not have been maintained for the years.” He shared that a mobilised bond owned and operated by the contractors is set to be transported to Wakenaam to commence the operations of the new road upgrades.