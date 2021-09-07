Timehri Panthers edge home team Rising Stars on PKs in exciting U17 friendly

Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – As part of activities to launch their Academy Training Centre (ATC) Saturday last, the Bartica Football Association (BFA) organised an Under-17 match between their own Rising Stars and East Bank Football Association’s, Timehri Panthers.
A heavy downpour including lightening had looked like it would have put on a damper on the game on Saturday night last but the recently done ground drained quickly which allowed for the match to play about 45 minutes after the scheduled start at 19:00hrs.
Players from both teams were excited for the opportunity to get in some competitive time since the covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge dent in on field activity in the past 19-months or so.
The rivalry was end to end as both teams created chances but neither being able to gain the upper hand in the attacking third during the intense 90 minutes of play. With a trophy up for grabs donated by the Bartica Stelling Crew, the teams agreed to go straight to kicks from the penalty mark in order to decide the winner.
The visiting Timehri Panthers prevailed 5-3 and were presented with the trophy by GFF President Wayne Forde accompanied by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, BFA President, Alden Marslow and Bartica Stelling Crew representative, Rondel Calender.
