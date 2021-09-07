Six more persons succumb to COVID-19

Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that six more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 647.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 56-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 75-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and four men, an 83-year-old and 62-year-old both from Region Four, a 61-year-old from Region Seven and a 79-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
The Ministry noted that all six persons died on Sunday while receiving care at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard reported that within a 24-hour period, 101 new infections were recorded. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 26,611.
Presently, there are 38 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 128 in institutional isolation, 2,219 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 23,579 persons who tested positive have recovered.

