RHTYSC cricket teams continues to assist families with homes as assistance pours in

– KSM Investment, Bakewell and BM Soat latest sponsors on board

Kaieteur News – The efforts of the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS to assist the less fortunate and fire disaster victims continue to bear fruits. The teams which includes the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and first division along with the Bakewell under 17 and under second division teams are spearheading efforts to assist four families to obtain their own homes.

Construction of a new 20 by 24 home for the family of Chunilall Sonaroo has already started with support from the Florida – Guyana Hope, Crabwood Relief, Regal Stationery, KSM Inc and Navin and Sons Construction.

The Sonaroo home is expected to be completed by early next month and several donors including Bakewell and individuals have also contributed clothing, medical supplies and food items to the family who had approached the club for assistance. Sonaroo’s wife is currently bed ridden and suffers from type-two diabetes, while his fourteen years old daughter is a diabetes patient and has to take insulin twice per day. The home that they are currently staying in is on the verge of falling down and in desperation, they had visited the club office to seek assistance.

Last Wednesday, another family visited the office seeking assistance and the teams readily agreed to assist.

Fire totally destroyed the home of Rajkumar Hamenauth and his family of eight. Mr Mahadeo Panchu of KSM investment and a group of friends handed over a financial donation of one hundred thousand dollars the next day after been informed of the family situation by the club. The donation was done in memory of late Asst Police Commissioner Winston Colbert.

The group also donated a similar amount to the Sonaroo family, while KSM Investment would be providing close to fifteen hundred concrete blocks towards the construction of the home. Bakewell also contributed funds for both families while RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster held a successful meeting with Managing Director of B. M Soat Rameez Mohammed at the latter Croal Street Office in Georgetown.

Mr Mohammed committed his company to rebuilding a home for the Hamenauth family in the village of Toopoo. He is expected to visit the site shortly. The club and its cricket teams are also constructing a home at the cost of just under two million dollars for its Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, while it is also working along with the Berbice Cricket Board to provide a home for the BCB Office Assistant on the East Bank of Demerara.

Foster stated that the club was delighted to make a difference in the lives of the families and would continue to do in the future. He noted that special arrangements have been put into place for the sponsors and the different families to look after the funds for the homes with the club been involved just as an observer. Foster expressed thanked all the sponsors for coming on board the project and to the members of the RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell cricket teams for their hard work and dedication.