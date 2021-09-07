Mandates and coercion are 100% illegal, including for vaccines

Dear Editor,

My fellow Guyanese, I regret all the betrayal and misrepresentations that we have faced over the past three decades; I regret because most of them still remain untold stories.

It is my belief that men and women in Leadership positions must be honourable in the execution of their duties, so that those they serve can walk with dignity. Regrettably, that is not to be between Government and citizens. I do not find excellent and honourable men. Nothing has occupied my thoughts more than the pandemic, and the more I look at it against the backdrop of fear-mongers like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and our own government, the more my fear that something is fundamentally wrong with modern capitalism is justified.

Let us remember that the pandemic was predicted by both Gates and Fauci. Fauci went so far as to predict that it will happen during Trump’s term in office. For the first four months, the virus was only known to be a novel coronavirus, so the race for a vaccine started. Then came the fear-mongering with critical support from the American and British mainstream media. Sales of untested vaccines worth trillions are the ultimate goal, so fear is used in this mass baptism to convert the global population to guinea pigs. The image of the WHO Representative in Guyana, appearing on National television to announce that there will be thousands of death in Guyana by May of 2020 can never be forgotten; this was followed one week later by an announcement by the head of the WHO that there will be millions of death in Africa in the African winter.

I bring you to this point because MANDATES and COERCIVE POWER are 100 percent illegal. In 1947, two years after the end of World War II, 23 German doctors were taken before a Military tribunal in Germany. The doctors were tried for “crimes against humanity”. In November of 1947, the Judges and all protagonists of the practice of human experimentations concluded and decided upon a set of Ethical/Moral Principles that has governed medical science for the past 74 years. These 10 Ethical/Moral Principles as is set out below, is known as the Nuremberg code.

(1) The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. (2) The experiment should be of such, as to yield fruitful results for the good of society. (3) The experiment should be so design and based on the results of animal experimentation and a full knowledge of the history of the natural disease or other problems under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. (4) The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injuries. (5) No experiment should be conducted, where there is prior reason to believe that death or disabling injuries will occur. (6) The degree of risks to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solve by the experiment. (7)Proper preparation must be made, and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject in every way. (8) The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. (9) During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he/she has reached the physical or mental limit. (10) During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage if he has probable cause based on his professional experience and judgment.

It was concluded by all involved in this matter at the time, that to go beyond these 10 principles, would lead into a field, that would be beyond their normal sphere of comprehension. No government or company has the right to mandate a vaccine that did not meet the requirements of the Nuremberg code. Let Freedom Reign.

Ray Daggers