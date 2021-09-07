Lockdown, lockout and lockjaw

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De mining town, wah named after Burnham, lockdown yesterday… in protest over vaccine coercion.

Dem boys seh dat is nice. It set a good example fuh Regions Four and Three where de virus raging. De Linden lockdown should continue for another four weeks. It gan mek a big dent in de risk of contracting COVID deh because people staying in dem home and nah going out. So leh de lockdown continue. More lockdowns needed fuh keep people in dem house and bring de virus under control!

But while some pun lockdown others pun lockout. Dem still gat people at some wuk place wah nah wan tek vaccine nor pay fuh dem PCR test fuh prove dem negative. Some ah dem want dem employer fuh pay. But dat is like yuh report sick and need a medical and de boss gat fuh pay fuh mek sure you did really sick.

Some people also getting lockout from conducting normal business because dem nah gat dem Blue Book. And dem vex. But de guvament ensuring equality – what good fuh guvament workers and places also good for private workers and private places.

But while some people gat lockdown and lockout, others gat lockjaw. It remind dem boys of de story of de man wah walk in de doctor’s office

He tell de doctor, “Doc my wife has got lockjaw real bad. Hell she’s got it so bad she can’t even talk. Do you have anything you can give me for it?”

De doctor respond to he and seh, “I’ll give you 20 bucks for it, so I can take it home to my wife!”

Talk half and deh pun de lookout!