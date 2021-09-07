Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Labourer arrested after he confessed to chopping father to death

Sep 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Residents of Troolie Island located in the Essequibo River last evening handed over a 26-year-old labourer to police after he reportedly confessed to them that he had murdered his father at a farm.

The labourer in handcuffs after he confessed to killing his father at a farm.

Detectives, after scouring the farm, were able to locate the father’s remains. The father, who has been identified only as 59-year-old Antonio, and his son, the labourer, are both from Onderneeming Housing Scheme located on the Essequibo Coast.
Kaieteur News understands that about a week ago they were employed by a resident of Troolie Island to work on her farm. That resident related to this newspaper that Antonio and his son would work all day until 16:00hrs. However, yesterday the son came out of the farm alone around 15:00hrs.
He reportedly told his employer that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go home. According to reports, she had asked him about the whereabouts of his father and he had told her that “he was in the backdam (at the farm).”
The employer, this publication was told, was of the view that the son was “acting kind of strange” so she instructed him to wait on his father so that they could leave together.
About 20 minutes later his father still had not returned from the farm so two of the employer’s relatives decided to look for him. However, when they got to the farm he was nowhere to be found.

His father’s remains wrapped in a black plastic

They reportedly searched some more and called out for Antonio but got no response. The relatives became suspicious after they located Antonio’s cellphone, his pants and tools nearby.
When they returned, they notified the residents of Troolie Island and Wakenaam that Antonio was missing. The residents then made a decision to detain the son and questioned him about the whereabouts of his father.
According to the employer, the labourer buckled and confessed to chopping his father to death following an argument they had while at the farm. The Troolie Island residents then notified police and ranks arrived a short while later. They handed over the labourer to the lawmen, who after searching the farm, were able to locate the man’s remains.

