“I had nothing to do with the shootout” – ‘Jinga Harry’

Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Popular businessman, Harrielall Motilall called ‘Jinga Harry,’ yesterday told Kaieteur News that he had nothing to do with last Thursday’s shootout that left two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers injured.
On Thursday, the Customs officers were shot to their faces and abdomen during an anti-smuggling operation the Guyana Police Force (GPF) carried out at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. The officers came under gunfire as they tried to intercept a boat they suspected was transporting smuggled goods.
Police sources had told Kaieteur News that ‘Jinga Harry’ is a prime suspect in the matter.
However, Motilall insisted yesterday that he was at home hosting a number of festivals over the last few days and therefore was not the one who had shot at the officers.
In fact, he is also accusing the Force of wrongfully breaking into his property on Thursday.
“Thursday I was home, it had a number of guests and the police came and breakdown my gate, damage my property and they ain’t find nothing here. I was not arrested either,” Motilall told Kaieteur News.
“Everything happen here they always blame me. Like GRA have something against me,” he added.
The businessman said that if the cops would like to see him, he is willing to meet with them since he did nothing wrong and is therefore not afraid. He claimed that he had called the Vigilance Police Station to find out if they needed him there but they not answer him in the affirmative.
“I have even tried calling the Crime Chief to find out what is going on but so far he has not answered my calls,” Motilall related.
