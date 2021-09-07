Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese shot dead, wife injured in Venezuela

Sep 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese man identified as Rishad Rahim was yesterday shot dead and his wife critically injured in neighbouring Venezuela.

Killed, Rishad Rahim

According to information reaching this media entity, the man and his wife were attacked by four men around 03:00hrs. The Guyanese couple resided in a place called San Jose de Cacahual, Barrio April 11, San Felix, Venezuela.Kaieteur News learnt that they had stepped out of their house to head to a gas station to full their van with gasoline.As they were getting ready to enter their van, two of the gunmen reportedly entered the back of the vehicle unknown to them and hid. As they were about to drive off another two approached them, according to reports.
Upon realising that he was about to be attacked, a Venezuelan journalist related, Rahim attempted to flee but the gunmen opened fire.

The place located in San Jose de Cacahual where the shooting took place (Photo courtesy of Nueva Prenza Digital)

One of the bullets reportedly struck Rahim to his neck and killed him instantly while his wife was injured. His vehicle crashed into a house a few metres away from theirs.
The journalist revealed that the Venezuelan authorities believe that the men who killed Rahim belong to a gang of bandits called the ‘12 Disciples.’ The gang, according to reports, has been assaulting and robbing residents in the area recently and the detectives there believe that their intentions yesterday morning was to rob and strip the young Guyanese couple of their cash and belongings.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF President Forde launches Bartica Football Association ATC

GFF President Forde launches Bartica Football Association ATC

Sep 07, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Heavy rain and lightening was not enough to deter the dozens of youths who came out on Saturday afternoon last at the Bartica Community Centre for the official launch of the...
Read More
Timehri Panthers edge home team Rising Stars on PKs in exciting U17 friendly

Timehri Panthers edge home team Rising Stars on...

Sep 07, 2021

T20 World Cup squad to be picked on Thursday

T20 World Cup squad to be picked on Thursday

Sep 07, 2021

RHTYSC cricket teams continues to assist families with homes as assistance pours in

RHTYSC cricket teams continues to assist families...

Sep 07, 2021

Gilbert return to the helm of the Guyana Football Coaches Association

Gilbert return to the helm of the Guyana Football...

Sep 07, 2021

GAPLF engages DoS Ninvalle

GAPLF engages DoS Ninvalle

Sep 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]