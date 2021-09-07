Guyanese shot dead, wife injured in Venezuela

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese man identified as Rishad Rahim was yesterday shot dead and his wife critically injured in neighbouring Venezuela.

According to information reaching this media entity, the man and his wife were attacked by four men around 03:00hrs. The Guyanese couple resided in a place called San Jose de Cacahual, Barrio April 11, San Felix, Venezuela.Kaieteur News learnt that they had stepped out of their house to head to a gas station to full their van with gasoline.As they were getting ready to enter their van, two of the gunmen reportedly entered the back of the vehicle unknown to them and hid. As they were about to drive off another two approached them, according to reports.

Upon realising that he was about to be attacked, a Venezuelan journalist related, Rahim attempted to flee but the gunmen opened fire.

One of the bullets reportedly struck Rahim to his neck and killed him instantly while his wife was injured. His vehicle crashed into a house a few metres away from theirs.

The journalist revealed that the Venezuelan authorities believe that the men who killed Rahim belong to a gang of bandits called the ‘12 Disciples.’ The gang, according to reports, has been assaulting and robbing residents in the area recently and the detectives there believe that their intentions yesterday morning was to rob and strip the young Guyanese couple of their cash and belongings.