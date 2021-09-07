Gilbert return to the helm of the Guyana Football Coaches Association

Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Sampson Gilbert was given another two-year term as President of the Guyana Football Coaches Association (GFCA) when that body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday last.
The full executive reads: Sampson Gilbert-President, Cortis Joseph-Vice President, Dillion Roberts-Secretary, Mariska Williams-Treasurer, Troy Wright-Assistant Secretary/Treasurer with three of the four Committee Members being Jersild Wright, Walter Scott and Errol Dainty.
The fourth Committee Member will be appointed from Region 9 when the Association convenes its next General Council meeting.
In his acceptance remarks, President Gilbert reiterated his commitment to the development of Coaches through education and exposure. He charged his new executive to commit to leadership and make every sacrifice to demand the respect of the football fraternity.
President Gilbert also spoke of the Federation’s support for its Regional Member Associations and Affiliates including the GFCA whilst encouraging his colleagues to continue the quest to preserve and strengthen this relationship/partnership by being involved in Technical Development.
He challenged his colleagues to continue embracing the role of the Coaches Association with integrity and commitment.
