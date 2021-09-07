GFF President Forde launches Bartica Football Association ATC

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Heavy rain and lightening was not enough to deter the dozens of youths who came out on Saturday afternoon last at the Bartica Community Centre for the official launch of the Bartica Football Association (BFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC).

Sharing the historic occasion was Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams along with BFA President Alden Marslow, Secretary Arita Embleton, who is also Deputy Mayor of the Municipality, among other officials.

Forde, in thanking the BFA for the hard work put into making the event possible, reminded that the ATC programmes across the nine (9) Regional Member Associations (RMA) is being funded under the Federation’s prestigious Member Association Financial Assistance Programme (MFAP) which delivers to every category of membership of the GFF all the required financial resources and capacity building resources to the membership.

“The BFA is receiving all the requisite support that they need to promote and grow the game within the community.”

Forde told the youths that there was a time when Bartica commanded a good position within the competitive football ranks in Guyana including producing some of the best players that the nation has seen; one such name is the late Neil Hernandez.

“The academy training centre is going to provide many of you that are here today and some that will join, the opportunity to discover your God given talent. Many of you would be the pride of this association because in a couple of months we will be launching the inter academy tournament.

So some of you, who work hard, who have the disciplined, show the dedication and the commitment to football, would be making that final team to represent your region. I would be coming out to those games and I expect to see the best performance from the players that will represent this region.”

Forde, a product of Bartica also told the players that they are having the opportunity of a life time as never before there was a structured youth programme across the length and breadth of Guyana.

“I want to wish each and every one of the players in front of me, both boys and girls, success in your development trajectory and I expect to see as many of you as possible here today in the final teams at the U11, 13, 15, 17, 20, senior male and female as you compete in the inter association tournaments. Bartica can produce really good teams and can produce really good results that can be a source of pride for this entire community.”

Williams in his remarks to the excited youths said that the RDC is extremely happy to partner with the BFA and the GFF to prepare the way for the youths to excel and go places through the sport.

He told the youths that every time they enter the field they should recognise that they have an opportunity that many do not have.

“I am pleading with you to take the opportunities given to you, do not take it for granted. As you go forward in this life, opportunities will come and they will go and you have to value those opportunities because that will take you further in life. If you start to value the small things, when the large things appear, you will recognise them as you would have already had the habits of valuing things.”

BFA President expressed thanks to the GFF, RDC and Township for the support in making the start of the programme possible. Sessions are expected to held at the same venue on Monday’s, Wednesday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s to arrive at the elite players who will be the center of attraction at the ATC.

The inclement weather did not allow any on field session but the youths are eager to get started and were expected to do so, yesterday.