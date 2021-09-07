Exxon wants 5 acres riverside facility on WBD to expand operations

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—is currently looking for proposals for the provision of a ‘Quayside and Laydown Area’ on the Western Bank of the Demerara River to support its expanding operations.

As such, it has since issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking detailed operational and technical information from suppliers for meeting EEPGL’s bid selection requirements for the facility.

According to the company, it plans to put in place an enabling agreement for the use of such a facility. Among the requirements listed by EEPGL is the ability to accommodate large barges that “must have offloading equipment available (i.e. excavators, cranes, etc.), (and) must have an established dredged channel to the river’s main shipping channel.”

As it relates to the land requirements, the company said the facility must have developed Laydown area in close proximity to quays (a stone or metal platform lying alongside or projecting into water for loading and unloading ships) and must have storage area for materials and equipment with a minimum of five acres or 20,300 m2.

Other requirements, as requested by EEPGL, include a fully finished surface, equipped with drainage systems to avoid flooding, in addition to ancillary requirements such as appropriate fencing, lighting, and security cameras.

Taking into account Local Content requirements, the company in its RFI said during the bid process, prospective EEPGL contractors are responsible for providing a local content plan.

Earlier in the year, the company had invited proposals for a new local shore base to support its operations locally, “in light of its accelerating operations.”

The stipulated criteria as publicised by ExxonMobil at the time, called for potential contractors to have “documented proof of lease/land ownership; berthage capacity and capability to support a range of vessels; dedicated area for storage and staging of materials and equipment; dedicated area for fabrication; dedicated office and warehouse space; dedicated material/cargo handling and equipment.”

This is in addition to personnel, plans, and procedures required to support and operate the shore base.

Included in ExxonMobil’s demand for another shore base operator are “stipulated birthing requirements of up to 100 metres load out berth with a minimum draft of six metres, and must be able to support 80 tonnes per square inch.” Also requested are detailed specifications for a 110m wide x 140m deep fabrication pad with direct access to quayside, perimeter security and ancillary equipment, including cranes capable of hoisting up to 400 tonnes.

Guyana currently hosts one shore-base operations, the Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYBSI), which serves as ExxonMobil’s sole Guyanese Tier 1 Contractor.