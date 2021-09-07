Conservation International erred in returning Exxon’s money

Latest update September 7th, 2021 12:23 AM
Dear Editor,
I read with astonishment and disbelief that Conservation International (CI) Guyana had returned a US$10 million grant to ExxonMobil. Conservation International claim for the return was because of ExxonMobil environmental record. So, CI was not aware of that prior to accepting the grant? ExxonMobil has that bad environmental record for ages. What world is the leadership in CI living in?
I believe that CI, like the rest of Guyana, suffers from mediocrity and incompetence. They likely propagated this by hiring someone with similar traits who just could not even get the project moving. The return of funds is one thing. The copout excuse is backward. ExxonMobil should take them to task for this. Imagine the amount of good that money could have done to implement strategies to help correct the destruction to the environment.
Sincerely,
Harrish Singh
