Citizens taking a stand

Kaieteur News – Two citizens recently travelled a road that Guyanese are not known for taking. It makes for inspiring reading, but there is danger. And as much as the two examples of citizens acting courageously under fire may be found to be warming, even thrilling, we urge the most careful consideration of what they did, and how much more all of us can do in the other challenges that come in Guyanese life.

The first citizen, a woman no less, refused to be intimidated and cower in fear. In fact, she did not hesitate and did not retreat, but took the fight to some bandits who had just waylaid her and relieved her of possessions. In a rare instance of a Guyanese doing the dangerous, this woman going about her law-abiding business took the law to another step, and made a provision in the law work for her. In the absence of a law enforcement presence, she resorted to the law of self-defense.

Now some may quibble about her not being in imminent danger, and that the threat was distancing from her, but that is not our thrust today. When the adrenalin is flowing at overwhelming proportions, there is no telling what most of us, or any of us, would do in the heat of the moment. Instead of seeking safety in flight, she took the offensive. As said, this is not recommended, as it has elements of serious peril, and not only for those immediately involved. So, there is need for the greatest thinking, at lightning speed in most circumstances, when confronted with such harrowing situations. For our part, we urge discretion, and this is, as even as we take our hats off to a brave Guyanese woman. Our fear is that, as crime spirals more and more into everyday life, frustrated Guyanese could decide to take matters into their hands, and represent themselves, whatever the cost turns out to be.

This was what a watchman did at a chicken farm plagued by thefts on the East Bank Demerara, which is our second example of uncharacteristic valour by a fellow Guyanese. He did not take things sitting down, which would have been understandable, given that it was dark, an isolated area, there were more than one bandit, and as it turned out all armed, in the space he oversaw. The watchman went to the source of the concern, and from there things deteriorated into what had to be a furious and violent struggle with several determined, if not desperate, bandits. In the face of an unknown degree of danger, but which was no doubt great, the watchman stood his ground and felled the invaders of his territory. From what can be gleaned from the reports, it became a matter of life and death, and in the closest of quarters. The watchman survived to share the details with the Guyana Police Force, where he is being questioned. We think that he was lucky, just like that female driver, and this is when consideration is given to the number of attackers, how they were armed, and what their clearly criminal objectives were.

There is a reason why we editorialise today using the admittedly stirring examples of this Guyanese woman and this Guyanese watchman. Whatever their business, they were going about it, with the best of intentions for themselves and their loved ones. It goes without saying that both of them were courageous. One was so beyond the call of duty, while the woman was courageous in the face of the outrageous, but both were under the severest of tests and duress. We can learn from them, we must, if only to walk with dignity, to live this life as it should be.

Here we are in Guyana, as 750,000 and some citizens, standing on the bottom rung of untold, never before, promise and richness, but we say nothing as we are being robbed of present and future. Our governments and leaders are robbing us and our children and our neighbours, and we are too weak to fight, too fearful to speak, too ashamed to separate from corrupt leaders. Why are we so cowardly? Why do we continue to delight in this way?