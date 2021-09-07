Bilal XI overcome Fisherman Masters to win Khalid Haslim Memorial softball final

Kaieteur News – Bilal XI registered a 51-run victory over Fisherman Masters to win the Khalid Haslim memorial softball tournament which was contested on Sunday.

Bilal XI took fist strike and lost openers Waslim Haslim (01) and Patrick Rooplall (05) cheaply before Chien Gittens and Eric Thomas steadied the innings with level-headed batting at the Muslim Youth Organisation ground.

Gittens struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 59 not out while Thomas slammed two fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 43 as Bilal XI made 123-2 off their allotted 10 overs.

Danny Thomas and Pooran Singh took one wicket each. Fisherman Masters were pegged back early in the chase by some steady bowling from David Harper and Patrick Rooplall as they lost their top four batsmen cheaply. They never recovered and were restricted for 72-6. Troy Ramsaywack made 22 with two fours and one six while Dennis Mangru scored 16. Harper captured 2-4 and Rooplall 2-10. Gittens was named man-of-the-match.

Bilal XI defeated Rockaway by 74 runs in their semi final encounter. Led by a fine 124 from Wasim Haslim, Bilal XI posted a challenging 184-3 in 15 overs, batting first. Suresh Ramdin contributed 30. Rockaway responded with 110-7. Mohamed Rafeek scored 70 while Harper, Rooplall and Gittens picked up two wickets each.

Fisherman Masters beat Wellman by five wickets in their semi final fixture. Wellman took first strike and managed 143-4 in 15 overs. Greg De Franca stroked 49 while Rawl Reid made 25, Lloyd Ruplall 23 not out and Wayne Jones 17. Zameer Hassan claimed 2-18. Fisherman Masters replied with 144-5 in 14.4 overs. Dennis Mangru scored 52 while Ramo Malone made 35 and Bobby Chan 18. Imtiaz Mohamed captured 3-33.

The tournament was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Mike’s Pharmacy and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre. Khalid Haslim was a softball cricketer who represented GCC, Regal, Wellman and MYO. He also played for Demerara at inter county softball. His parents, Mohamed Haslim and Khadeeja Haslim have expressed gratitude to the sponsors, teams and supporters as well as the covid 19 task force and MYO. (Zaheer Mohamed)