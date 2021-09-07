Ambassador Lynch – truly a woman for all seasons

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the article titled, “US investors continue to complain about business climate here – Ambassador Lynch” (SN September 3). Once again, I doff my hat and gesture ever-so-slightly with my gloves to the American Ambassador. I regret that I am unwilling to curtsy as deeply as worshipful Guyanese. I recognise Her Excellency for being a woman for all seasons.

During a tempestuous 19-month interlude, she was the Field Marshal of the diplomatic corps. Also, during that time, she functioned as midwife and nanny to troublesome Guyanese politicians (especially the now opposition) and hold them in check. It was not a case for her of ‘boys will be boys.’ Take that nonsense somewhere else. Behave yourself. She got a military man to yield. She inspired a dyed in the wool disciple of Patrice Lumumba to see the virtues of capitalism, and along the way eat out of her hand, kiss her feet, and promise what she and her State Department masters had to have. In an astounding reversal of roles, red (Marxists) got enlightenment on green (dollar), and green (Granger) saw red (losing). Both situations only held, because the then president refused fully to see things the American way. For his troubles he got overrun by newfound American inspiration of ‘free and fair’ and the freshly minted farce of democracy, which Guyana has never known and is still to know. Belatedly understanding comes that if he had kowtowed (like the Vice President fell over himself to do), it would have been hands-off and some smooth Campbell Soup concoction of ‘the Guyanese people have to decide their own destiny.’ To partisan Guyanese, I urge recollection of the handiwork of The Great White Father, and how those decimated wretches ended up on reservations: promise many moons, deliver Winchesters. I know how Americans think, appreciate how they operate, lived with their subtleties, a combination of science and art, Machiavellian cunning, too.

In this, Ambassador Lynch has proven to be a Marian Anderson of a performer (if she will pardon my presumptuousness and disregard for colour barriers). Yes, I can be that heretical, in which vein I continue. But her work is now only beginning. For now, she resorts to her primary role, which is not diplomatic political matching with rowdy natives, but standing as an unblinking sentinel for American interests. Should anyone forget, I give them Calvin Coolidge: the business of America is business. Our own dear President Ali can learn from the wisdom of ‘Silent Cal.’ That is, speak sparingly, but speak profoundly. So here is Ambassador Lynch complaining about American business interests suffering. Having done splendidly in carrying the White man’s burden (enlightened the natives) and done the White man’s duty (read the riot act to the resistant), Ambassador Lynch now rises again to represent the White man’s interest. I did say it is business, did I not? And also that she is that rarest of rare figures: a woman for all seasons. Peerless patriot, too.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall