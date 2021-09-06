Vaccination now mandatory for all public, private buildings

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- In the Government’s updated COVID-19 Emergency measures published on Saturday, vaccination is now mandatory for any person who wishes to enter a public building.
This updated regulation which took effect from Saturday and would last up to September 30, explains that it is any building “to which the public has lawful access and shall include both publicly and privately owned buildings including all institutions of learning.”
Kaieteur News understands that this includes places such as, private hospitals, banks, stores, private schools and places of worship.
The new guidelines further stipulate that if an unvaccinated person wants to access these buildings, they are required to make an appointment or submit a negative PCR test which was taken within seven days of the appointment.
Previously, vaccination requirement was only for those who wanted to access Ministries or any government agency.
The updated guideline also states that any employee who works in these public buildings and is unvaccinated is to submit a negative PCR test result as well.
However, the new guidelines do not apply to children.
