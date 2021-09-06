Renegotiation speeches

Kaieteur News -Any Guyanese who believes anything that PPP leaders tell this nation about oil and gas needs to be sent to the sick bay, permanently housed in a mental institution. The latest shiny speeches making the rounds from PPP misleaders is that there will be renegotiation of the oil contract(s). We say this: seeing is believing. When that time comes, we will believe, but not today. And when we can analyse the result of any renegotiation of our oil wealth for material changes benefiting Guyana, we will be the first to applaud, as well as the loudest and longest doing so.

Today, we are a long way from such a place. That is, where we trust PPP misleaders for doing good by Guyana, where we think that they are sincere in desiring to bring home the richness of our oil treasure to Guyana, so that all citizens of this poor, woeful nation can prosper. In other words, to live with the reality (not words, not tricky leadership promises, not more lies) of a bright prosperity that has substance and endurance.

We will share with our fellow citizens why we are so skeptical of whatever the President and Vice President skillfully come up with relative to our oil to attract the attention of Guyanese, while keeping them dangling in helplessness. It could be one more commitment not fulfilled at the highest levels. Neither leader has delivered what passes as reliable and which could be depended upon by Guyanese.

In fact, no politician, from the top men to responsible ministers to their allies (local and foreign) has treated Guyanese fairly and squarely, with full disclosures, with oil truths that can withstand any scrutiny and inquiry. No politician and no political party have dealt with the people of this country, as if they have a brain in their heads. Meaning, we are capable of deep thinking, and can arrive at clear conclusions on where things are with this oil, and to recognise who is lying, who is stonewalling. As for we at this paper, we have been around long enough to develop a keen sixth sense for local bull droppings. This is what the latest commitment about renegotiating by Guyana’s leading oilman, the Vice President, looks like, sounds like, and smells like – bull droppings.

Still, we are going to attempt a tough thing for us, and suspend disbelief for a while. The Vice President said he is readying to renegotiate, so we give him a hearing, some space to operate.

But we must caution him and the President about this promised renegotiation of our oil and gas contract(s): HE MUST DELIVER. Not just any scraps of chicken foot and expect that Guyana should be pleased with his supposedly strenuous and principled efforts. We are far from any confidence in such conduct, where all our politicians are concerned.

Thus, the Vice President must not come back to Guyana with next-to-nothing and say how well he has done. As a couple of letter writers pointed out recently, seven of those troubling oil contracts were signed by his government and his president (Ramotar) from a prior administration. The Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, has to roll up his sleeves and get down with Exxon.

That is, eyeball to eyeball and press that our demands be met. We should not be begging Exxon for anything, most of all for what looks like charity. Guyana must be making serious demands from Exxon, and with all the authority of a full partner, not some basket case hoping for a handout.

Or something that he and Exxon’s top dogs rustle up to make Guyanese feel good about themselves. Stated differently, Vice President Jagdeo must not conspire with Exxon with this sham about renegotiation, where the objective is to pretend to be doing something with the contracts, but not doing what means the prospering for Guyanese.

Since the Vice President has opened the door on renegotiation, we will be watching his every move like a hawk. He must come clean and with many oil goodies. If not, then we will call him and this business about renegotiation for what it really is: a trick, another deception, one more insult on us all.