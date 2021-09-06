Police sergeant robbed, beaten by motorcycle bandits

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A police sergeant was on Saturday last, robbed and beaten, by four armed motorcycle bandits while on his way to work.
According to a police report, the incident occurred on the Vryheid’s Lust, Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), around 07:10hrs. It was stated that the officer was walking in a northern direction out of the Vryheid’s Lust Access Road to get transportation when he was confronted by four unidentifiable men.
This publication understands that the four suspects appeared from an unknown direction, on two motorcycles. During the confrontation with the bandits, one of the suspects hit the cop to his head, while the others began to strip him of his possessions, a cell phone valued $40,000 and his gold wedding band.
The bandits then fled the scene while the sergeant made his way to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to get his injuries treated. He left after receiving medical attention.
The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched.
Sep 06, 2021Kaieteur News – After more than two years the Mackenzie Sports Club’s main gate to the ground is now open daily for use by residents who want to exercise and keep fit. THE MSC Executive had...
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Sep 04, 2021
Kaieteur News– I have no objection at an absolute level of people criticising the government of the day that they do... more
Kaieteur News– The PPP/C government has indicated an intention to renew its forest pact which it signed with the Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]