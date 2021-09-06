Police sergeant robbed, beaten by motorcycle bandits

Kaieteur News- A police sergeant was on Saturday last, robbed and beaten, by four armed motorcycle bandits while on his way to work.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on the Vryheid’s Lust, Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), around 07:10hrs. It was stated that the officer was walking in a northern direction out of the Vryheid’s Lust Access Road to get transportation when he was confronted by four unidentifiable men.

This publication understands that the four suspects appeared from an unknown direction, on two motorcycles. During the confrontation with the bandits, one of the suspects hit the cop to his head, while the others began to strip him of his possessions, a cell phone valued $40,000 and his gold wedding band.

The bandits then fled the scene while the sergeant made his way to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to get his injuries treated. He left after receiving medical attention.

The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched.