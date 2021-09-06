Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Murdered Crabwood Creek Pandit laid to rest

Sep 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Crabwood Creek Hindu Priest, Rishi Bharrat called ‘Haribole’ was laid to rest on Saturday. His funeral service saw the attendance of the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain and Berbice Divisional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan.

The Minister extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and on behalf of the Government of Guyana. Also present were Second-in-Command Superintendent H. Sawh and other senior ranks of Region Six.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha delivering words of comfort to the pandit’s grieving family

Rish Bharrat, 60 of Lot 10 Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek was beaten to death by a group of six men last Saturda

Relatives and friends gathered yesterday to pay their respects at the funeral service of Rishi Bharrat called ‘Haribole’

y in front of his home in Crabwood Creek. Kaieteur News reported that the men were imbibing and behaving disorderly. In a bid to remove the men from the location, Bharrat reportedly called the police but when they did not show up, he ventured out in an effort to speak with the men and ward them off. The men became annoyed and armed themselves with pieces of wood and battered the man to death.

On September 3, six men appeared at the No.51 Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Bharrat.

Devendra Khemraj called ‘Baya’, Ramzan Ally called ‘Jack’, Javed Ghanie called ‘Stempid’, Anil Angersham called ‘Buckman’, Gregory Tejpertab called ‘Greg’ and Vidainand Khemraj all appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore and were charged with the capital offence of murder. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until October 14, 2021 for report.

A post mortem examination that was conducted on the man who was a well known Hindu Priest and joiner, revealed that he died of a fractured skull compounded by brain haemorrhage. The PM was conducted by Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

 

 

