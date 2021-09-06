Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

Sep 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A Berbice man is in police custody after he sexually assaulted a woman.
Police said the incident occurred sometime between September 1 and 3, 2021.Investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim, a 44-year-old woman, are known to each other for over 30 years.
According to the victim, she was in front of her home on the dates mentioned when the suspect approached her and started to abuse her by using a series of foul language following which he held on to her private parts.
The matter was reported to the police on Saturday and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.
Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Mackenzie Sports Club ground open to public for exercising 

Mackenzie Sports Club ground open to public for exercising 

Sep 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – After more than two years the Mackenzie Sports Club’s main gate to the ground is now open daily for use by residents who want to exercise and keep fit. THE MSC Executive had...
Read More
Sarwan, Newsroom’s Akeem Greene calls for CWI T20 tourney

Sarwan, Newsroom’s Akeem Greene calls for CWI...

Sep 05, 2021

NSC to improve physiotherapy, psychological services to athletes and federations – Ninvalle

NSC to improve physiotherapy, psychological...

Sep 05, 2021

Eagles beat league leaders in straight sets

Eagles beat league leaders in straight sets

Sep 05, 2021

Dassy inter-county set for Saturday in Canada

Dassy inter-county set for Saturday in Canada

Sep 05, 2021

Looking for a Fresh Start, three student-athletes off to Jamaica

Looking for a Fresh Start, three student-athletes...

Sep 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]