Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

Kaieteur News- A Berbice man is in police custody after he sexually assaulted a woman.

Police said the incident occurred sometime between September 1 and 3, 2021.Investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim, a 44-year-old woman, are known to each other for over 30 years.

According to the victim, she was in front of her home on the dates mentioned when the suspect approached her and started to abuse her by using a series of foul language following which he held on to her private parts.

The matter was reported to the police on Saturday and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.